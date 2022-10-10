HF Sinclair (DINO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed the most recent trading day at $54.94, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 4.54% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 7, 2022. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $4.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 261.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.47 billion, up 80.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.14 per share and revenue of $35.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +830.26% and +91.72%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.23% higher within the past month. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, HF Sinclair is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.24.

We can also see that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DINO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



