HF Sinclair (DINO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (DINO) closed the most recent trading day at $47.41, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent energy company had gained 4.75% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $4.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 417.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.88 billion, up 72.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.96 per share and revenue of $31.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +686.84% and +73.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.84% higher within the past month. HF Sinclair is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note HF Sinclair's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.31, which means HF Sinclair is trading at a discount to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

