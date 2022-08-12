HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Will Pay A US$0.40 Dividend In Four Days

It looks like HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase HF Sinclair's shares before the 17th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that HF Sinclair has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $50.64. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. HF Sinclair is paying out just 4.5% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 8.1% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that HF Sinclair's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:DINO Historic Dividend August 12th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by HF Sinclair's 14% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, HF Sinclair has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has HF Sinclair got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while HF Sinclair looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 4 warning signs with HF Sinclair (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

