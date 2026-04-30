HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of HF Sinclair (DINO)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $66.87 in the previous session. HF Sinclair has gained 43.1% since the start of the year compared to the 31.6% gain for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 47.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 18, 2026, HF Sinclair reported EPS of $1.2 versus consensus estimate of $0.44.

For the current fiscal year, HF Sinclair is expected to post earnings of $7.11 per share on $30.63 in revenues. This represents a 40.51% change in EPS on a 14% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.1 per share on $29.5 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -14.18% and -3.69%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

HF Sinclair may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

HF Sinclair has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 6.5X versus its peer group's average of 9.2X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making HF Sinclair an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, HF Sinclair currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if HF Sinclair fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though HF Sinclair shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does DINO Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of DINO have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE). TTE has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR beat our consensus estimate by 23.12%, and for the current fiscal year, TTE is expected to post earnings of $10.00 per share on revenue of $205.17 billion.

Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR have gained 2.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.23X and a P/CF of 7.51X.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is in the top 4% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for DINO and TTE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.