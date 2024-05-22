HF Sinclair Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DINO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.53, changing hands as low as $55.94 per share. HF Sinclair Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DINO's low point in its 52 week range is $41.09 per share, with $64.1599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.48.

