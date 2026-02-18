Markets
HF Sinclair CEO Tim Go Takes Voluntary Leave; Chair Franklin Myers Named Interim Chief Executive

(RTTNews) - HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO), an energy company, said on Wednesday that its board has accepted a request from Chief Executive Officer and President Tim Go, received on February 17, 2026, to take a voluntary leave of absence.

The board appointed current Chairperson Franklin Myers as interim Chief Executive Officer and President on a temporary basis. It also instructed its Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee to evaluate the path forward for the CEO and President position.

HF Sinclair shares closed Tuesday's trading at $57.85, down 1.16%.

