HF Sinclair beats quarterly profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 04, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair Corp DINO.N beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as the U.S. oil refiner benefited from higher margins amid tight supplies and robust demand.

On an adjusted basis, the Dallas-based energy firm posted a profit of $2 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.52 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

