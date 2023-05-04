HF Sinclair beats quarterly profit estimates

May 4 (Reuters) - HF Sinclair Corp DINO.N beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as the U.S. oil refiner benefited from higher margins amid tight supplies and robust demand.

On an adjusted basis, the Dallas-based energy firm posted a profit of $2 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.52 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.