HF Sinclair Announces $1 Bln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO) announced its Board has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, which replaces all existing share repurchase authorizations. The company said the share repurchases under the program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. Privately negotiated repurchases from REH Company are also authorized under the share repurchase program, HF Sinclair noted.

"The new $1 billion share repurchase program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to return excess free cash flow to shareholders," said Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer and President of HF Sinclair.

