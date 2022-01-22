HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) stock falls 15% in past week as three-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 45% in three years, versus a market return of about 71%. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 15%. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 6.1% in the same period.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for HF Foods Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, HF Foods Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 33% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching HF Foods Group more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:HFFG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of HF Foods Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, HF Foods Group shareholders took a loss of 2.5%. In contrast the market gained about 5.6%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 13% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HF Foods Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with HF Foods Group (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

