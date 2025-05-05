HF Foods Group Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Financial Results Announcement for May 12, 2025

HF Foods Group will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, via webcast.

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a key distributor of international foodservice solutions primarily for Asian restaurants in the U.S., has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 12, 2025, after market close. The company will provide prepared remarks from its executive management team regarding these results, which will be accessible on its Investor Relations website. HF Foods aims to meet the growing demand for Asian American cuisine by utilizing its extensive distribution network and strong supplier relationships. Based in Las Vegas, the company focuses on distributing fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. For more details, interested parties can visit the company's website.

HF Foods Group Inc. is set to report its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 12, 2025, indicating ongoing transparency and engagement with investors.



The company is focused on meeting the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, which may signal growth opportunities in a niche market.



HF Foods has a nationwide network of distribution centers and strong supplier relations, enhancing its operational efficiency and market positioning.

None

When will HF Foods report its financial results for Q1 2025?

HF Foods will report its financial results for the first quarter on May 12, 2025, after market close.

Where can I find HF Foods’ Q1 2025 financial results?

The financial results will be available in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

What does HF Foods Group Inc. specialize in?

HF Foods specializes in distributing fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian restaurants in the US.

How can I access the webcast of HF Foods’ financial results?

The webcast of HF Foods’ financial results will be archived for replay on the Investor Relations website after the call.

Where is HF Foods Group Inc. headquartered?

HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

$HFFG Insider Trading Activity

$HFFG insiders have traded $HFFG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XI LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $32,392 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINE CHANG (Chief Compliance Officer & GC) purchased 7,961 shares for an estimated $19,822

CINDY YAO (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,630

$HFFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $HFFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HF Foods Group Inc.



(NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods”, or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Monday, May 12, 2025, after market close.





Prepared remarks from members of the executive management team discussing these results with additional comments and details will be made available through the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com



. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.







About HF Foods Group Inc.







HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit



www.hffoodsgroup.com



.







Contact:









ICR







Investors: Anna Kate Heller





Media: Keil Decker







hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com





