HF Foods Group Inc. Reports 8.7% Increase in Fourth Quarter Net Revenue, Despite Significant Net Loss Due to Goodwill Impairment

HF Foods Group reported an 8.7% net revenue increase for Q4 2024, despite a significant net loss due to goodwill impairment.
Quiver AI Summary
HF Foods Group Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company saw a net revenue increase of 8.7% in Q4 to $305.3 million, and a 4.6% increase for the full year to $1.2 billion, attributed to growth from new wholesale accounts and product price adjustments despite a decline in gross profit margin. However, net losses surged to $43.9 million in Q4 and $48.1 million for the year, largely due to a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million. Improved adjusted EBITDA figures were noted, rising 39.4% in Q4 to $14.5 million and 21.6% for the year to $42.0 million. Management emphasized their operational transformation efforts and plans to diversify revenue streams through growth in specialty grocery and e-commerce, aiming to offset challenges posed by shifting market dynamics.
Potential Positives
- Net revenue increased by 8.7% for the fourth quarter and 4.6% for the full year 2024, indicating strong sales growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly, with a 39.4% increase to $14.5 million in the fourth quarter and a 21.6% increase to $42.0 million for the full year, highlighting operational improvements.
- Successful amendment of the Credit Agreement expanded revolver capacity by $25.0 million to $125.0 million, providing greater financial flexibility for future growth opportunities.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss increased significantly to $48.1 million for the full year 2024, primarily attributed to a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million.
- Gross profit margin decreased in both the fourth quarter and full year, indicating potential challenges in profitability despite revenue growth.
- Distribution, selling, and administrative expenses increased markedly, driven by higher professional fees, which may raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.
FAQ
What were HF Foods' net revenue results for Q4 2024?
HF Foods reported net revenue of $305.3 million for Q4 2024, reflecting an 8.7% increase from the previous year.
How did gross profit change for HF Foods in 2024?
Gross profit for HF Foods slightly decreased by 0.2% to $52.2 million in Q4 2024 compared to the prior year period.
What contributed to HF Foods' net loss in 2024?
The net loss of $48.1 million was mainly due to a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million recognized in Q4 2024.
What was the percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for HF Foods in 2024?
Adjusted EBITDA for HF Foods increased by 21.6% to $42.0 million for the full year 2024 compared to 2023.
Where can investors find more information about HF Foods'earnings call
A pre-recordedearnings callwebcast discussing the results is available on HF Foods' Investor Relations website.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HFFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $HFFG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 75,319 shares (+100.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,773
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 40,377 shares (+142.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,610
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 35,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,950
- UBS GROUP AG added 34,884 shares (+184.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,977
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 34,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,602
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 33,945 shares (+1.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,963
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 27,968 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,777
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Net Revenue Increased 8.7% and 4.6% for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024, Respectively
Pre-Recorded Earnings Call Webcast Available on Investor Relations Website
LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Net revenue increased 8.7% to $305.3 million compared to $280.9 million in the prior year period.
Gross profit decreased 0.2% to $52.2 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% from 18.6% in the prior year period.
Net loss of $43.9 million, mainly due to goodwill impairment of $46.3 million, compared to net income of $2.7 million in the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.4% to $14.5 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior year period.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Net revenue increased 4.6% to $1,201.7 million compared to $1,148.5 million in the prior year.
Gross profit increased 0.6% to $205.2 million compared to $204.0 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% from 17.8% in the prior year.
Net loss increased to $48.1 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year, mainly due to goodwill impairment of $46.3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.6% to $42.0 million compared to $34.6 million in the prior year.
Management Commentary
“In 2024, we made significant strides in executing our operational transformation plan, positioning HF Foods to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities within the Asian foodservice sector,” said Felix Lin, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As we enter 2025, we recognize ongoing pressures across key customer segments, driven in part by recent policy changes and broader industry headwinds. In response, we are actively expanding into high-growth channels such as specialty grocery and e-commerce to diversify revenue streams and mitigate risks associated with traditional restaurant segments. Our flexible business model and extensive supplier relationships allow us to adapt to an evolving market, reinforcing our competitive edge. The long-term fundamentals of our industry remain strong, and we are strategically positioned to leverage these opportunities to drive sustained value for our shareholders.”
Fourth Quarter 2024
Results
Net revenue was $305.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $280.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $24.4 million, or 8.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to volume growth associated with new wholesale accounts, case count growth, product cost inflation and improved pricing in certain categories.
Gross profit was $52.2 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.2%. The decrease was primarily attributable to compressed margins on meat and poultry, increase in wholesale mix during the quarter, and system implementation data cleansing in prior period where we wrote off aged accounts payable of approximately $1.4 million. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% from 18.6% in the prior year period.
Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $7.0 million to $48.0 million, primarily due to an increase in professional fees of $7.2 million and an increase in payroll and related labor costs of $0.7 million partially offset by a decrease in insurance costs of $0.8 million. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 15.7% from 14.6% in the prior year period primarily due to the net settlement amounts received during the fourth quarter of 2023 totaling $10.0 million, which reduced professional fees.
Net loss was $43.9 million compared to net income of $2.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in income was primarily driven by the goodwill impairment charges of $46.3 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.1 million to $14.5 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior year, which was due to various items noted in the adjusted EBITDA table below such as a settlement gain of $10.0 million in the prior year and a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million in 2024.
Full Year 2024
Results
Net revenue was $1,201.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1,148.5 million in the prior year, an increase of $53.2 million, or 4.6%. The increase was primarily attributable to volume growth associated with new wholesale accounts, case count growth, product cost inflation and improved pricing in certain categories, partially offset by the $13.3 million loss in revenue resulting from the exit of the Company’s chicken processing businesses during the second half of 2023.
Gross profit was $205.2 million compared to $204.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.6%. The increase was primarily attributable to increased net revenue, partially offset by increased costs. In addition, the Company wrote-off aged accounts payable as part of a system integration data cleansing of approximately $1.4 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% compared to 17.8% in 2023.
Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $3.0 million to $198.0 million, primarily due to an increase of $4.3 million in payroll and related labor costs and an increase of $1.1 million in insurance costs, partially offset by a settlement gain of $10.0 million in the prior year and a decrease of $2.8 million in professional fees. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 16.5% from 17.0% in 2023, primarily due to lower professional fees and increased net revenue, partially offset by increased payroll and related labor costs and insurance costs.
Net loss of $48.1 million was realized compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the prior year. The increase in loss was primarily driven by the goodwill impairment charges of $46.3 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $7.5 million to $42.0 million compared to $34.6 million in the prior year, which was due to various items noted in the adjusted EBITDA table below such as a settlement gain of $10.0 million in the prior year and a $46.3 million goodwill impairment charge in the current year.
Cash Flow and Liquidity
Cash provided by operating activities was $22.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.6 million in the prior year. The increase in cash flow from operating activities was primarily due to the timing of working capital outlays such as the increase of $18.6 million resulting from checks issued not presented for payment and was partially offset by decreased operating income (excluding the $46.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge) and the $3.9 million payment related to the settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $14.5 million and access to approximately $36.1 million in additional funds through its $100.0 million line of credit, subject to a borrowing base calculation.
Amendment to Credit Agreement
On February 18, 2025, HF Foods announced the successful amendment of its Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Comerica Bank, adding Wells Fargo as an additional lender and increasing the Company's revolver capacity by $25.0 million to $125.0 million.
The expansion of HF Foods' banking relationships and increased revolver capacity position the Company to capitalize on the favorable market trends and demographics driving the growing demand for Asian food. As HF Foods continues executing its operational transformation plan and pursuing strategic growth opportunities, this increased financial flexibility will be instrumental in supporting the Company's long-term objectives.
Earnings Call and Webcast
A pre-recorded call and webcast with HF Foods’ management team discussing the results is now available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at
https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com/
.
About HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit
www.hffoodsgroup.com
.
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
Investors: Anna Kate Heller
Media: Keil Decker
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “aims,” “continues,” “expects,” “plans,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our ability to consummate our operational transformation plan as anticipated, risks relating to the impact of our operational plan on our sales and efficiencies, risks relating to the impact of demographic trends on demand for the products we distribute, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS (“earnings per share”), that we believe provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial performance with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies in the industry. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are not defined under GAAP and are subject to important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP.
We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP financial results. Management uses EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization to measure operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from non-recurring expenses, and other non-cash charges, provides useful information for our investors and is more reflective of other factors that affect our operating performance.
We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS is a useful measure of operating performance because it excludes certain items not reflective of our core operating performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. adjusted for amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of interest rate swaps, stock based compensation, transaction related costs, transformational project costs and certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS facilitates period-over-period comparisons and provides additional clarity for investors to better evaluate our operating results. We present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules attached to this press release.
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$
14,467
$
15,232
Accounts receivable, net
54,346
47,832
Inventories
97,783
105,618
Other current assets
11,507
10,145
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
178,103
178,827
Property and equipment, net
149,572
133,136
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,944
12,714
Long-term investments
2,350
2,388
Customer relationships, net
136,615
147,181
Trademarks, trade names and other intangibles, net
24,911
30,625
Goodwill
38,815
85,118
Other long-term assets
5,681
6,531
TOTAL ASSETS
$
549,991
$
596,520
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Checks issued not presented for payment
$
5,687
$
4,494
Line of credit
57,483
58,564
Accounts payable
50,644
52,014
Current portion of long-term debt, net
5,410
5,450
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
3,797
1,749
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
4,177
3,706
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
18,001
17,287
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
145,199
143,264
Long-term debt, net of current portion
103,324
108,711
Obligations under finance leases, non-current
19,929
11,229
Obligations under operating leases, non-current
10,125
9,414
Deferred tax liabilities
29,392
29,028
Other long-term liabilities
728
6,891
TOTAL LIABILITIES
308,697
308,537
Commitments and contingencies
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
5
5
Treasury stock
(7,750
)
(7,750
)
Additional paid-in capital
604,235
603,094
Accumulated deficit
(357,199
)
(308,688
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.
239,291
286,661
Noncontrolling interests
2,003
1,322
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
241,294
287,983
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
549,991
$
596,520
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenue
$
305,282
$
280,873
$
1,201,667
$
1,148,493
Cost of revenue
253,127
228,605
996,473
944,462
Gross profit
52,155
52,268
205,194
204,031
Distribution, selling and administrative expenses
48,038
41,049
198,026
195,062
Goodwill impairment charges
46,303
—
46,303
—
(Loss) income from operations
(42,186
)
11,219
(39,135
)
8,969
Other expenses (income):
Interest expense
2,828
3,048
11,425
11,478
Other (income) expense, net
(222
)
(246
)
2,818
(1,091
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
(2,652
)
3,674
(1,693
)
1,580
Lease guarantee income
—
(72
)
(5,548
)
(377
)
Total other expenses (income), net
(46
)
6,404
7,002
11,590
(Loss) income before income taxes
(42,140
)
4,815
(46,137
)
(2,621
)
Income tax expense
1,801
2,094
1,965
41
Net (loss) income
(43,941
)
2,721
(48,102
)
(2,662
)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(47
)
(4
)
409
(488
)
Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.
$
(43,894
)
$
2,725
$
(48,511
)
$
(2,174
)
(Loss) earnings per common share - basic
$
(0.83
)
$
0.05
$
(0.92
)
$
(0.04
)
(Loss) earnings per common share - diluted
$
(0.83
)
$
0.05
$
(0.92
)
$
(0.04
)
Weighted average shares - basic
52,737,645
53,502,052
52,552,490
53,878,237
Weighted average shares - diluted
52,737,645
53,961,698
52,552,490
53,878,237
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(48,102
)
$
(2,662
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
26,677
25,918
Treasury stock received via legal settlement
—
(7,750
)
Goodwill impairment charges
46,303
—
Other asset impairment charges
—
1,200
Gain from disposal of property and equipment
(12
)
(362
)
Provision for credit losses
(103
)
701
Deferred tax benefit
364
(5,415
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
(1,693
)
1,580
Stock-based compensation
2,088
3,352
Non-cash lease expense
3,992
4,033
Lease guarantee income
(5,548
)
(377
)
Other non-cash expense
1,169
493
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(6,421
)
(4,039
)
Accounts receivable - related parties
10
(95
)
Inventories
7,835
14,673
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,362
)
(1,069
)
Other long-term assets
942
(3,418
)
Checks issued not presented for payment
1,193
(17,452
)
Accounts payable
(1,025
)
(3,898
)
Accounts payable - related parties
(345
)
(1,132
)
Operating lease liabilities
(4,040
)
(3,730
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
714
(2,199
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
22,636
(1,648
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(12,547
)
(3,514
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
48
2,000
Contribution to equity method investee
(49
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,548
)
(1,514
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments for tax withholding related to vested stock awards
(175
)
(394
)
Proceeds from line of credit
1,476,106
1,237,101
Repayment of line of credit
(1,477,240
)
(1,231,647
)
Repayment of long-term debt
(5,470
)
(7,591
)
Repayment of obligations under finance leases
(3,574
)
(2,480
)
Cash distribution to shareholders
(500
)
(884
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,853
)
(5,895
)
Net decrease in cash
(765
)
(9,057
)
Cash at beginning of the period
15,232
24,289
Cash at end of the period
$
14,467
$
15,232
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
Net (loss) income
$
(43,941
)
$
2,721
$
(46,662
)
Interest expense
2,828
3,048
(220
)
Income tax expense
1,801
2,094
(293
)
Depreciation and amortization
6,745
6,367
378
EBITDA
(32,567
)
14,230
(46,797
)
Lease guarantee income
—
(72
)
72
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
(2,652
)
3,674
(6,326
)
Stock-based compensation expense
127
747
(620
)
Goodwill impairment charges
46,303
—
46,303
Settlement gain
(1)
—
(10,000
)
10,000
Business transformation costs
(
2
)
43
527
(484
)
Other non-routine expense
(
3
)
290
1,274
(984
)
Executive transition and organizational redesign
(
4
)
2,929
—
2,929
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,473
$
10,380
$
4,093
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
Net loss
$
(48,102
)
$
(2,662
)
$
(45,440
)
Interest expense
11,425
11,478
(53
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,965
41
1,924
Depreciation and amortization
26,677
25,918
759
EBITDA
(8,035
)
34,775
(42,810
)
Lease guarantee income
(5,548
)
(377
)
(5,171
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
(1,693
)
1,580
(3,273
)
Stock-based compensation expense
2,088
3,352
(1,264
)
SEC settlement
3,900
—
3,900
Goodwill impairment charges
46,303
—
46,303
Settlement gain
(1)
—
(10,000
)
10,000
Other asset impairment charges
—
1,200
(1,200
)
Business transformation costs
(
2
)
1,223
929
294
Other non-routine expense
(
3
)
874
3,124
(2,250
)
Executive transition and organizational redesign
(
4
)
2,929
—
2,929
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,041
$
34,583
$
7,458
________________
(1)
The Company recovered approximately $10.0 million, recorded in distribution, selling and administrative expenses, due to a legal settlement, and accounted for the settlement as a recovery of previously recorded expenses related to the litigation. The Company has adjusted for the $10.0 million recovery.
(2)
Represents costs associated with the launch of strategic projects including supply chain management, improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.
(3)
Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.
(4)
Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.
HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.
TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, as well as reconciliations of each measure to their nearest GAAP equivalents:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.
$
(43,894
)
$
2,725
$
(46,619
)
Amortization of intangibles
4,070
4,072
(2
)
Lease guarantee income
—
(72
)
72
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
(2,652
)
3,674
(6,326
)
Stock-based compensation expense
127
747
(620
)
Goodwill impairment charges
46,303
—
46,303
Settlement gain
(1)
—
(10,000
)
10,000
Business transformation costs
(
2
)
43
527
(484
)
Other non-routine expense
(
3
)
290
1,274
(984
)
Executive transition and organizational redesign
(
4
)
2,929
—
2,929
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes
(
5
)
(1,154
)
(53
)
(1,101
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.
$
6,062
$
2,894
$
3,168
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods
$
(0.83
)
$
0.05
(0.88
)
EPS difference
(6)
0.94
—
0.94
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods
(6)
$
0.11
$
0.05
0.06
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)
(6)
52,997
53,962
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Change
Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.
$
(48,511
)
$
(2,174
)
$
(46,337
)
Amortization of intangibles
16,280
16,285
(5
)
Lease guarantee income
(5,548
)
(377
)
(5,171
)
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
(1,693
)
1,580
(3,273
)
Stock-based compensation expense
2,088
3,352
(1,264
)
SEC settlement
3,900
—
3,900
Goodwill impairment charges
46,303
—
46,303
Settlement gain
(1)
—
(10,000
)
10,000
Other asset impairment charges
—
1,200
(1,200
)
Business transformation costs
(
2
)
1,223
929
294
Other non-routine expense
(
3
)
874
3,124
(2,250
)
Executive transition and organizational redesign
(
4
)
2,929
—
2,929
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes
(
5
)
(3,877
)
(3,862
)
(15
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.
$
13,968
$
10,057
$
3,911
GAAP diluted loss per common share attributable to HF Foods
$
(0.92
)
$
(0.04
)
(0.88
)
EPS difference
(6)
1.18
0.23
0.95
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods
(6)
$
0.26
$
0.19
0.07
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)
(6)
52,790
54,091
________________
(1)
The Company recovered approximately $10.0 million, recorded in distribution, selling and administrative expenses, due to a legal settlement. The Company accounted for the settlement as a recovery of previously recorded expenses related to the litigation and has adjusted for the $10.0 million recovery.
(2)
Represents costs associated with the launch of strategic projects including supply chain management improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.
(3)
Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.
(4)
Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.
(5)
Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings, excluding permanent items comprising goodwill impairment charges and SEC settlement, using 24.0% for the fourth quarters and year-to-date periods of 2024 and 2023.
(6)
EPS difference and diluted non-GAAP earnings per share are calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods by our non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.