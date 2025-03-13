HF Foods Group Inc. Reports 8.7% Increase in Fourth Quarter Net Revenue, Despite Significant Net Loss Due to Goodwill Impairment

HF Foods Group reported an 8.7% net revenue increase for Q4 2024, despite a significant net loss due to goodwill impairment.

HF Foods Group Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company saw a net revenue increase of 8.7% in Q4 to $305.3 million, and a 4.6% increase for the full year to $1.2 billion, attributed to growth from new wholesale accounts and product price adjustments despite a decline in gross profit margin. However, net losses surged to $43.9 million in Q4 and $48.1 million for the year, largely due to a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million. Improved adjusted EBITDA figures were noted, rising 39.4% in Q4 to $14.5 million and 21.6% for the year to $42.0 million. Management emphasized their operational transformation efforts and plans to diversify revenue streams through growth in specialty grocery and e-commerce, aiming to offset challenges posed by shifting market dynamics.

Net revenue increased by 8.7% for the fourth quarter and 4.6% for the full year 2024, indicating strong sales growth.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly, with a 39.4% increase to $14.5 million in the fourth quarter and a 21.6% increase to $42.0 million for the full year, highlighting operational improvements.

Successful amendment of the Credit Agreement expanded revolver capacity by $25.0 million to $125.0 million, providing greater financial flexibility for future growth opportunities.

Net loss increased significantly to $48.1 million for the full year 2024, primarily attributed to a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million.

Gross profit margin decreased in both the fourth quarter and full year, indicating potential challenges in profitability despite revenue growth.

Distribution, selling, and administrative expenses increased markedly, driven by higher professional fees, which may raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

What were HF Foods' net revenue results for Q4 2024?

HF Foods reported net revenue of $305.3 million for Q4 2024, reflecting an 8.7% increase from the previous year.

How did gross profit change for HF Foods in 2024?

Gross profit for HF Foods slightly decreased by 0.2% to $52.2 million in Q4 2024 compared to the prior year period.

What contributed to HF Foods' net loss in 2024?

The net loss of $48.1 million was mainly due to a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million recognized in Q4 2024.

What was the percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for HF Foods in 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA for HF Foods increased by 21.6% to $42.0 million for the full year 2024 compared to 2023.

Where can investors find more information about HF Foods'earnings call

A pre-recordedearnings callwebcast discussing the results is available on HF Foods' Investor Relations website.

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Net revenue increased 8.7% to $305.3 million compared to $280.9 million in the prior year period.



Gross profit decreased 0.2% to $52.2 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% from 18.6% in the prior year period.



Net loss of $43.9 million, mainly due to goodwill impairment of $46.3 million, compared to net income of $2.7 million in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.4% to $14.5 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior year period.









Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Net revenue increased 4.6% to $1,201.7 million compared to $1,148.5 million in the prior year.



Gross profit increased 0.6% to $205.2 million compared to $204.0 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% from 17.8% in the prior year.



Net loss increased to $48.1 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior year, mainly due to goodwill impairment of $46.3 million.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.6% to $42.0 million compared to $34.6 million in the prior year.









Management Commentary







“In 2024, we made significant strides in executing our operational transformation plan, positioning HF Foods to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities within the Asian foodservice sector,” said Felix Lin, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As we enter 2025, we recognize ongoing pressures across key customer segments, driven in part by recent policy changes and broader industry headwinds. In response, we are actively expanding into high-growth channels such as specialty grocery and e-commerce to diversify revenue streams and mitigate risks associated with traditional restaurant segments. Our flexible business model and extensive supplier relationships allow us to adapt to an evolving market, reinforcing our competitive edge. The long-term fundamentals of our industry remain strong, and we are strategically positioned to leverage these opportunities to drive sustained value for our shareholders.”







Fourth Quarter 2024





Results







Net revenue was $305.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $280.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $24.4 million, or 8.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to volume growth associated with new wholesale accounts, case count growth, product cost inflation and improved pricing in certain categories.





Gross profit was $52.2 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.2%. The decrease was primarily attributable to compressed margins on meat and poultry, increase in wholesale mix during the quarter, and system implementation data cleansing in prior period where we wrote off aged accounts payable of approximately $1.4 million. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% from 18.6% in the prior year period.





Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $7.0 million to $48.0 million, primarily due to an increase in professional fees of $7.2 million and an increase in payroll and related labor costs of $0.7 million partially offset by a decrease in insurance costs of $0.8 million. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 15.7% from 14.6% in the prior year period primarily due to the net settlement amounts received during the fourth quarter of 2023 totaling $10.0 million, which reduced professional fees.





Net loss was $43.9 million compared to net income of $2.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in income was primarily driven by the goodwill impairment charges of $46.3 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.1 million to $14.5 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior year, which was due to various items noted in the adjusted EBITDA table below such as a settlement gain of $10.0 million in the prior year and a goodwill impairment charge of $46.3 million in 2024.







Full Year 2024





Results







Net revenue was $1,201.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1,148.5 million in the prior year, an increase of $53.2 million, or 4.6%. The increase was primarily attributable to volume growth associated with new wholesale accounts, case count growth, product cost inflation and improved pricing in certain categories, partially offset by the $13.3 million loss in revenue resulting from the exit of the Company’s chicken processing businesses during the second half of 2023.





Gross profit was $205.2 million compared to $204.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.6%. The increase was primarily attributable to increased net revenue, partially offset by increased costs. In addition, the Company wrote-off aged accounts payable as part of a system integration data cleansing of approximately $1.4 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin decreased to 17.1% compared to 17.8% in 2023.





Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $3.0 million to $198.0 million, primarily due to an increase of $4.3 million in payroll and related labor costs and an increase of $1.1 million in insurance costs, partially offset by a settlement gain of $10.0 million in the prior year and a decrease of $2.8 million in professional fees. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 16.5% from 17.0% in 2023, primarily due to lower professional fees and increased net revenue, partially offset by increased payroll and related labor costs and insurance costs.





Net loss of $48.1 million was realized compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the prior year. The increase in loss was primarily driven by the goodwill impairment charges of $46.3 million recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA increased $7.5 million to $42.0 million compared to $34.6 million in the prior year, which was due to various items noted in the adjusted EBITDA table below such as a settlement gain of $10.0 million in the prior year and a $46.3 million goodwill impairment charge in the current year.







Cash Flow and Liquidity







Cash provided by operating activities was $22.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.6 million in the prior year. The increase in cash flow from operating activities was primarily due to the timing of working capital outlays such as the increase of $18.6 million resulting from checks issued not presented for payment and was partially offset by decreased operating income (excluding the $46.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge) and the $3.9 million payment related to the settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $14.5 million and access to approximately $36.1 million in additional funds through its $100.0 million line of credit, subject to a borrowing base calculation.







Amendment to Credit Agreement







On February 18, 2025, HF Foods announced the successful amendment of its Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Comerica Bank, adding Wells Fargo as an additional lender and increasing the Company's revolver capacity by $25.0 million to $125.0 million.





The expansion of HF Foods' banking relationships and increased revolver capacity position the Company to capitalize on the favorable market trends and demographics driving the growing demand for Asian food. As HF Foods continues executing its operational transformation plan and pursuing strategic growth opportunities, this increased financial flexibility will be instrumental in supporting the Company's long-term objectives.







Earnings Call and Webcast







A pre-recorded call and webcast with HF Foods’ management team discussing the results is now available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com/



.







About HF Foods Group Inc.







HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit



www.hffoodsgroup.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:









ICR







Investors: Anna Kate Heller





Media: Keil Decker







hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com









Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “aims,” “continues,” “expects,” “plans,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our ability to consummate our operational transformation plan as anticipated, risks relating to the impact of our operational plan on our sales and efficiencies, risks relating to the impact of demographic trends on demand for the products we distribute, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS (“earnings per share”), that we believe provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial performance with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies in the industry. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS are not defined under GAAP and are subject to important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP.





We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP financial results. Management uses EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization to measure operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from non-recurring expenses, and other non-cash charges, provides useful information for our investors and is more reflective of other factors that affect our operating performance.





We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS is a useful measure of operating performance because it excludes certain items not reflective of our core operating performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. is defined as net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. adjusted for amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of interest rate swaps, stock based compensation, transaction related costs, transformational project costs and certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS facilitates period-over-period comparisons and provides additional clarity for investors to better evaluate our operating results. We present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. and non-GAAP EPS in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules attached to this press release.



















HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:























Cash





$





14,467













$





15,232













Accounts receivable, net









54,346

















47,832













Inventories









97,783

















105,618













Other current assets









11,507

















10,145















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS











178,103

















178,827













Property and equipment, net









149,572

















133,136













Operating lease right-of-use assets









13,944

















12,714













Long-term investments









2,350

















2,388













Customer relationships, net









136,615

















147,181













Trademarks, trade names and other intangibles, net









24,911

















30,625













Goodwill









38,815

















85,118













Other long-term assets









5,681

















6,531















TOTAL ASSETS







$





549,991













$





596,520















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:























Checks issued not presented for payment





$





5,687













$





4,494













Line of credit









57,483

















58,564













Accounts payable









50,644

















52,014













Current portion of long-term debt, net









5,410

















5,450













Current portion of obligations under finance leases









3,797

















1,749













Current portion of obligations under operating leases









4,177

















3,706













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









18,001

















17,287















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES











145,199

















143,264













Long-term debt, net of current portion









103,324

















108,711













Obligations under finance leases, non-current









19,929

















11,229













Obligations under operating leases, non-current









10,125

















9,414













Deferred tax liabilities









29,392

















29,028













Other long-term liabilities









728

















6,891















TOTAL LIABILITIES











308,697

















308,537













Commitments and contingencies























SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:























Preferred stock









—

















—













Common stock









5

















5













Treasury stock









(7,750





)













(7,750





)









Additional paid-in capital









604,235

















603,094













Accumulated deficit









(357,199





)













(308,688





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.











239,291

















286,661













Noncontrolling interests









2,003

















1,322















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











241,294

















287,983















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







$





549,991













$





596,520



























HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except share and per share data)













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023











Net revenue









$





305,282













$





280,873













$





1,201,667













$





1,148,493













Cost of revenue













253,127

















228,605

















996,473

















944,462













Gross profit













52,155

















52,268

















205,194

















204,031





















































Distribution, selling and administrative expenses













48,038

















41,049

















198,026

















195,062













Goodwill impairment charges













46,303

















—

















46,303

















—













(Loss) income from operations













(42,186





)













11,219

















(39,135





)













8,969





















































Other expenses (income):









































Interest expense













2,828

















3,048

















11,425

















11,478













Other (income) expense, net













(222





)













(246





)













2,818

















(1,091





)









Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts













(2,652





)













3,674

















(1,693





)













1,580













Lease guarantee income













—

















(72





)













(5,548





)













(377





)









Total other expenses (income), net













(46





)













6,404

















7,002

















11,590













(Loss) income before income taxes













(42,140





)













4,815

















(46,137





)













(2,621





)

















































Income tax expense













1,801

















2,094

















1,965

















41













Net (loss) income













(43,941





)













2,721

















(48,102





)













(2,662





)









Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests













(47





)













(4





)













409

















(488





)









Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.









$





(43,894





)









$





2,725













$





(48,511





)









$





(2,174





)

















































(Loss) earnings per common share - basic









$





(0.83





)









$





0.05













$





(0.92





)









$





(0.04





)









(Loss) earnings per common share - diluted









$





(0.83





)









$





0.05













$





(0.92





)









$





(0.04





)

















































Weighted average shares - basic













52,737,645

















53,502,052

















52,552,490

















53,878,237













Weighted average shares - diluted













52,737,645

















53,961,698

















52,552,490

















53,878,237



























HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)

























Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net loss







$





(48,102





)









$





(2,662





)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization expense









26,677

















25,918













Treasury stock received via legal settlement









—

















(7,750





)









Goodwill impairment charges









46,303

















—













Other asset impairment charges









—

















1,200













Gain from disposal of property and equipment









(12





)













(362





)









Provision for credit losses









(103





)













701













Deferred tax benefit









364

















(5,415





)









Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts









(1,693





)













1,580













Stock-based compensation









2,088

















3,352













Non-cash lease expense









3,992

















4,033













Lease guarantee income









(5,548





)













(377





)









Other non-cash expense









1,169

















493















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable









(6,421





)













(4,039





)









Accounts receivable - related parties









10

















(95





)









Inventories









7,835

















14,673













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(1,362





)













(1,069





)









Other long-term assets









942

















(3,418





)









Checks issued not presented for payment









1,193

















(17,452





)









Accounts payable









(1,025





)













(3,898





)









Accounts payable - related parties









(345





)













(1,132





)









Operating lease liabilities









(4,040





)













(3,730





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









714

















(2,199





)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











22,636

















(1,648





)











Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment









(12,547





)













(3,514





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









48

















2,000













Contribution to equity method investee









(49





)













—















Net cash used in investing activities











(12,548





)













(1,514





)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Payments for tax withholding related to vested stock awards









(175





)













(394





)









Proceeds from line of credit









1,476,106

















1,237,101













Repayment of line of credit









(1,477,240





)













(1,231,647





)









Repayment of long-term debt









(5,470





)













(7,591





)









Repayment of obligations under finance leases









(3,574





)













(2,480





)









Cash distribution to shareholders









(500





)













(884





)











Net cash used in financing activities











(10,853





)













(5,895





)











Net decrease in cash











(765





)













(9,057





)











Cash at beginning of the period











15,232

















24,289















Cash at end of the period







$





14,467













$





15,232



























HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,





























2024













2023













Change











Net (loss) income









$





(43,941





)









$





2,721













$





(46,662





)









Interest expense













2,828

















3,048

















(220





)









Income tax expense













1,801

















2,094

















(293





)









Depreciation and amortization













6,745

















6,367

















378













EBITDA













(32,567





)













14,230

















(46,797





)









Lease guarantee income













—

















(72





)













72













Change in fair value of interest rate swaps













(2,652





)













3,674

















(6,326





)









Stock-based compensation expense













127

















747

















(620





)









Goodwill impairment charges













46,303

















—

















46,303













Settlement gain



(1)















—

















(10,000





)













10,000













Business transformation costs



(





2





)















43

















527

















(484





)









Other non-routine expense



(





3





)















290

















1,274

















(984





)









Executive transition and organizational redesign



(





4





)















2,929

















—

















2,929













Adjusted EBITDA









$





14,473













$





10,380













$





4,093



































Year Ended









December 31,





























2024













2023













Change











Net loss









$





(48,102





)









$





(2,662





)









$





(45,440





)









Interest expense













11,425

















11,478

















(53





)









Income tax expense (benefit)













1,965

















41

















1,924













Depreciation and amortization













26,677

















25,918

















759













EBITDA













(8,035





)













34,775

















(42,810





)









Lease guarantee income













(5,548





)













(377





)













(5,171





)









Change in fair value of interest rate swaps













(1,693





)













1,580

















(3,273





)









Stock-based compensation expense













2,088

















3,352

















(1,264





)









SEC settlement













3,900

















—

















3,900













Goodwill impairment charges













46,303

















—

















46,303













Settlement gain



(1)















—

















(10,000





)













10,000













Other asset impairment charges













—

















1,200

















(1,200





)









Business transformation costs



(





2





)















1,223

















929

















294













Other non-routine expense



(





3





)















874

















3,124

















(2,250





)









Executive transition and organizational redesign



(





4





)















2,929

















—

















2,929













Adjusted EBITDA









$





42,041













$





34,583













$





7,458













________________













(1)





The Company recovered approximately $10.0 million, recorded in distribution, selling and administrative expenses, due to a legal settlement, and accounted for the settlement as a recovery of previously recorded expenses related to the litigation. The Company has adjusted for the $10.0 million recovery.









(2)





Represents costs associated with the launch of strategic projects including supply chain management, improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.









(3)





Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.









(4)





Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.























HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.













TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.













(In thousands)













(Unaudited)



















The following tables present our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, as well as reconciliations of each measure to their nearest GAAP equivalents:



























Three Months Ended









December 31,





























2024













2023













Change











Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.









$





(43,894





)









$





2,725













$





(46,619





)









Amortization of intangibles













4,070

















4,072

















(2





)









Lease guarantee income













—

















(72





)













72













Change in fair value of interest rate swaps













(2,652





)













3,674

















(6,326





)









Stock-based compensation expense













127

















747

















(620





)









Goodwill impairment charges













46,303

















—

















46,303













Settlement gain



(1)















—

















(10,000





)













10,000













Business transformation costs



(





2





)















43

















527

















(484





)









Other non-routine expense



(





3





)















290

















1,274

















(984





)









Executive transition and organizational redesign



(





4





)















2,929

















—

















2,929













Aggregate adjustment for income taxes



(





5





)















(1,154





)













(53





)













(1,101





)









Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.









$





6,062













$





2,894













$





3,168













GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods









$





(0.83





)









$





0.05

















(0.88





)









EPS difference



(6)















0.94

















—

















0.94













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods



(6)











$





0.11













$





0.05

















0.06













Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)



(6)















52,997

















53,962











































Year Ended









December 31,





























2024













2023













Change











Net loss attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.









$





(48,511





)









$





(2,174





)









$





(46,337





)









Amortization of intangibles













16,280

















16,285

















(5





)









Lease guarantee income













(5,548





)













(377





)













(5,171





)









Change in fair value of interest rate swaps













(1,693





)













1,580

















(3,273





)









Stock-based compensation expense













2,088

















3,352

















(1,264





)









SEC settlement













3,900

















—

















3,900













Goodwill impairment charges













46,303

















—

















46,303













Settlement gain



(1)















—

















(10,000





)













10,000













Other asset impairment charges













—

















1,200

















(1,200





)









Business transformation costs



(





2





)















1,223

















929

















294













Other non-routine expense



(





3





)















874

















3,124

















(2,250





)









Executive transition and organizational redesign



(





4





)















2,929

















—

















2,929













Aggregate adjustment for income taxes



(





5





)















(3,877





)













(3,862





)













(15





)









Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.









$





13,968













$





10,057













$





3,911













GAAP diluted loss per common share attributable to HF Foods









$





(0.92





)









$





(0.04





)













(0.88





)









EPS difference



(6)















1.18

















0.23

















0.95













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share attributable to HF Foods



(6)











$





0.26













$





0.19

















0.07













Non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands)



(6)















52,790

















54,091





















________________









(1)





The Company recovered approximately $10.0 million, recorded in distribution, selling and administrative expenses, due to a legal settlement. The Company accounted for the settlement as a recovery of previously recorded expenses related to the litigation and has adjusted for the $10.0 million recovery.









(2)





Represents costs associated with the launch of strategic projects including supply chain management improvements and technology infrastructure initiatives.









(3)





Includes contested proxy and related legal and consulting costs and facility closure costs.









(4)





Includes severance and related expenses for the Company’s transition of executive officers and organizational redesign.









(5)





Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings, excluding permanent items comprising goodwill impairment charges and SEC settlement, using 24.0% for the fourth quarters and year-to-date periods of 2024 and 2023.









(6)





EPS difference and diluted non-GAAP earnings per share are calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods by our non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares.







