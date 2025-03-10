HF Foods Group Inc. to Participate in March Investor Conferences

HF Foods Group will participate in investor conferences on March 17-19, 2025, discussing company updates and strategy.

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a prominent food distributor to Asian restaurants in the U.S., announced its participation in two investor conferences in March 2025. The executive management team will host a fireside chat and investor meetings at the 37th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA, on March 17-18, with the chat beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT on March 18. Additionally, HF Foods will participate virtually in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on March 19, hosting virtual meetings throughout the day. The Roth Conference fireside chat will be webcast live and subsequently archived on the Company’s Investor Relations website. HF Foods specializes in distributing a variety of food products tailored to meet the demands of Asian American cuisine, supported by its extensive distribution network and strong supplier relationships. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Potential Positives

Participation in prominent investor conferences enhances visibility and credibility of HF Foods among potential investors.

The live webcast of the fireside chat allows broader access for investors, fostering transparency and engagement with the investment community.

Management's active involvement in investor meetings indicates a commitment to shareholder communication and may strengthen investor confidence in the company.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific updates on financial performance or business growth, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current operational status.

Participation in multiple investor conferences may imply that the company is actively seeking to attract attention, potentially indicating a need for increased investor interest due to underlying business challenges.

There is no mention of any recent achievements, innovations, or new product offerings, which could suggest a lack of strategic advancements or competitive positioning in the market.

FAQ

What is HF Foods Group Inc.?

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading food distributor focused on supplying Asian restaurants in the United States.

When is the Roth Conference participation for HF Foods?

HF Foods will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 17-18, 2025.

How can I watch the Roth Conference fireside chat?

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available on HF Foods' Investor Relations website.

What other conference will HF Foods attend in March 2025?

HF Foods will participate virtually in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on March 19, 2025.

Where is HF Foods Group Inc. headquartered?

HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HFFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $HFFG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HF Foods Group Inc.



(NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, announced today that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences in March:







March 17-18, 2025: The HF Foods executive management team will host a fireside chat and meetings with investors at the 37 Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.



March 19, 2025: The HF Foods executive management team will be participating virtually in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference. The Company will host virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.







The fireside chat at the Roth Conference will be webcast live and made available through the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com



. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.







About HF Foods Group Inc.







HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit



www.hffoodsgroup.com



.







