HF Foods Group Inc. Amends Credit Agreement, Increasing Revolving Commitment by $25 Million to Support Growth Strategy

HF Foods Group amended its credit agreement, increasing its revolving commitment to $125 million, enhancing financial flexibility.

Quiver AI Summary

HF Foods Group Inc. has announced an amendment to its Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Comerica Bank, adding Wells Fargo as an additional lender and increasing its revolving loan commitment by $25 million, bringing it to a total of $125 million. CEO Felix Lin highlighted that the amendment reflects the confidence of the banking partners in HF Foods' business prospects and growth strategy. The increased credit capacity will provide the company with financial flexibility to further its strategic transformation plan and meet the rising demand for Asian cuisine in the U.S. More details can be found in an SEC filing. HF Foods, based in Las Vegas, specializes in distributing food products to Asian restaurants across the United States.

Potential Positives

Amendment of the Credit Agreement increases the aggregate revolving commitment by $25 million to $125 million, enhancing financial capacity.

Inclusion of Wells Fargo as an additional lender indicates growing trust and support from a diversified banking group.

This financial flexibility will support HF Foods' growth strategy and the execution of its strategic transformation plan.

The announcement highlights the company's confidence in capitalizing on favorable market trends for Asian cuisine, signaling potential for increased demand and revenue.

Potential Negatives

The need to amend the Credit Agreement and increase the revolving commitment may indicate financial challenges or instability in the company's current operations.

The reliance on access to additional credit may raise concerns about the company's existing financial health and its ability to sustain operations without relying on external financing.

The forward-looking statements warn of uncertainties and risks that could materially affect future performance, which may create apprehension among investors and stakeholders about the company's strategic plans.

FAQ

What recent financial changes did HF Foods announce?

HF Foods amended its Credit Agreement, increasing its revolving commitment by $25 million to a total of $125 million.

Which banks are involved in HF Foods' amended Credit Agreement?

The amended Credit Agreement involves JPMorgan Chase Bank, Comerica Bank, and Wells Fargo as additional lenders.

How will the amended agreement impact HF Foods' growth strategy?

The additional revolving credit will provide HF Foods with increased financial flexibility to support its growth strategy and transformation plan.

Where can I find more details about the Credit Agreement amendment?

Additional information about the Credit Agreement and its amendment can be found in the form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025.

What markets does HF Foods serve?

HF Foods primarily serves Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States with a variety of food products.

$HFFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $HFFG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, announced today it has amended its Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Comerica Bank. The amended agreement also adds Wells Fargo as an additional lender, and increases the Company’s aggregate revolving commitment by $25 million to $125 million.





“This amended credit agreement further demonstrates our banking partners’ continued and growing confidence in HF Foods and the opportunities ahead for our business,” said Felix Lin, President and CEO of HF Foods. “This additional revolver capacity will help support our growth strategy and the continued execution of our strategic transformation plan by providing us with further financial flexibility. With our strong partners, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Comerica Bank, and Wells Fargo, HF Foods is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market trends and demographics driving the growing demand for Asian food.”





Additional information about the Credit Agreement and the amendment can be found on the form 8-K that was filed with the SEC on February 18, 2025.







About HF Foods Group Inc.







HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit



www.hffoodsgroup.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “aims,” “continues,” “expects,” “plans,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our ability to consummate our operational transformation plan as anticipated, risks relating to the impact of our operational plan on our sales and efficiencies, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, risks disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.







Contact:









ICR







Investors: Anna Kate Heller





Media: Keil Decker





hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com



