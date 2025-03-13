HF FOODS GROUP Earnings Results: $HFFG Reports Quarterly Earnings

HF FOODS GROUP ($HFFG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $305,280,000, beating estimates of $293,617,200 by $11,662,800.
HF FOODS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of HF FOODS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 75,319 shares (+100.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,773
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 40,377 shares (+142.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,610
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 35,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,950
- UBS GROUP AG added 34,884 shares (+184.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,977
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 34,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,602
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 33,945 shares (+1.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,963
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 27,968 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,777
