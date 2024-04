(RTTNews) - HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) on Thursday announced the appointment of Cindy Yao as chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2024.

Yao brings more than 30 years of experience in Finance and Accounting leadership. She had previously held the position of chief financial officer and executive vice president at Markel Food Group for the past decade.

