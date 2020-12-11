Hezbollah man convicted in 2005 Hariri bombing sentenced to five life terms in prison

THE HAGUE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.N.-backed Lebanon Tribunal on Friday sentenced a Hezbollah member convicted of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing to five terms of life imprisonment.

Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty in August of homicide and committing a terrorist act over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others. His trial was conducted in absentia and Ayyash remains at large.

The five life terms are to be served concurrently.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)

