Hezbollah chief vows 'escalation' if Lebanon does not get maritime rights

Maya Gebeily Reuters
The head of Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah said on Friday the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel.

"Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the U.S. mediator does not give Lebanon what it asked for in terms of its rights, we are heading towards an escalation - we are heading towards a problem," said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech, without elaborating.

