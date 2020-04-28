Hezbollah blames 'negative' c. bank performance for pound collapse -report

The decline of the Lebanese pound to record lows against the U.S. dollar points to a "negative performance" by the central bank and the governor is responsible, but not on his own, the deputy leader of Hezbollah said, according to media reports.

"The position of Hezbollah on the matter of the governor is clear and it is the necessity of discussing the matter of the central bank in government and not in the media so that the appropriate decision is taken ... on the basis of putting the country's interest ahead of all else," Sheikh Naim Qassem was cited as saying by broadcaster al-Jadeed.

It did not say where he had spoken.

