Hezbollah, Amal criticize Lebanon team for border talks with Israel

Ellen Francis Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally Amal criticized on Wednesday a delegation set to represent Lebanon at U.S.-mediated talks with Israel over their disputed maritime border, hours before the first meeting.

The statement from Lebanon's two main Shi'ite parties called for reform of the negotiating team which they said must include only military officials, without any civilians or politicians.

Formally still at war after decades of conflict, Lebanon and Israel agreed this month to negotiate over a long-running row relating to a sea border running through potentially gas-rich Mediterranean waters.

