Hey! Ho! Let’s Go… Tackle the Metaverse With PUNK

Dust off your safety pins and trim your mohawk. Subversive Capital Advisor, a recently established firm focused on investment strategies centered around the economy of the future, announced today the launch of its first ETF – the Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK) on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

PUNK, which is expected to begin trading on January 27, 2022, is an actively managed exchange traded fund. The advisor is managed by Subversive's founder, Michael Auerbach, and Christian H. Cooper will act as the ETF's portfolio manager.

PUNK seeks exposure to globally listed equity securities of companies that provide services and products that support the infrastructure and applications of the Metaverse. Companies selected for inclusion in PUNK's portfolio will be engaged in the experience, discovery, creator economy, spatial computing, decentralization, human interface, and/or infrastructure aspects of the Metaverse.

"Subversive Capital prides itself on identifying opportunities, particularly in emerging sectors and themes, that provide our shareholders with exposure to disruptive and rapidly growing industries," said Michael Auerbach. "While still in the early stage of development, there are already a compelling variety of companies that have established themselves as leaders within the Metaverse today, and we believe there is much to gain as this industry evolves. With our backgrounds and history of successful early-stage investments in disruptive emerging companies and industries, we're excited to bring this unique investment option to the market."

"Considering the amount of opportunity untouched within this market, we see the term 'meta'-anything disproportionately associated with overpowering companies like Facebook," said Christian H. Cooper. "Our mission here at Subversive is to question the integrity of the status quo–which is why the PUNK Fund is short META–and build a foundation for people to appreciate these emerging sectors just as much as we do. We want to make sure this industry develops, without getting 'Zucked-up', from those who see the true potential of this space."

"Cboe is pleased to assist Subversive to bring their innovative ETF to market," said Laura Morrison, global head of listings at Cboe Global Markets. "We believe PUNK offers a highly differentiated strategy that will provide investors with a new way to gain exposure to the Metaverse sector, and we look forward to providing the highest quality markets and services for their shareholders."

Cboe BZX Exchange is operated by Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, and a premier listing venue for exchange-traded products globally.

PUNK has a 0.75% management fee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.