HEXO Continues Spending Spree by Snapping Up Redecan for $765 Million

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) continues its spate of acquisitions, picking up its third business in five months after agreeing to acquire Canadian cannabis producer Redecan for $765 million.

The purchase will make HEXO the volume leader in dried flower, adding to its leading position atop the cannabis-infused beverage market through its Truss Beverages joint venture with Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP).

Image source: Getty Images.

The cash and stock deal marks the third time in 2021 that HEXO has gone after a company to bolster its growth potential and positioning. In February, it acquired Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) for $186 million, payable all in HEXO stock, and two weeks ago, it bought 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) in another all-stock deal, but this one for just $41 million.

HEXO's stock is up 77% so far this year, making it a more attractive way to pay for these businesses. The acquisition of Redecan, however, is more substantial.

According to the announcement, Redecan is Canada's largest privately owned licensed producer of recreational marijuana. It gives HEXO the opportunity to more effectively compete against other licensed producers by offering consumers a broader selection of high-quality product.

HEXO says it previously laid out a plan to become a top-three producer in the Canadian market, but CEO Sebastien St-Louis said the Redecan purchase taps it to be "on the verge of surpassing that objective to become the No. 1 licensed producer by recreational market share."

Moreover, HEXO intends to leverage Redecan's capabilities to position the company to eventually expand further into the U.S. market.

Approximately $330 million of the purchase price will be paid in cash, and the company will issue about $434 million in stock for the balance. HEXO expects the transaction to close in the third quarter.

10 stocks we like better than HEXO Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HEXO Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.