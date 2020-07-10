Hexo Completes First Shipment Of Medical Cannabis Products To Israel

(RTTNews) - Canada-based cannabis company Hexo Corp. said it has completed the first shipment of its medical cannabis products to Israel. This also marks the first time Hexo's medical cannabis products will be available outside of Canada.

Hexo said it completed the first shipment of 493 kilograms of medical cannabis products to Israel amidst tightening international borders, a sharp reduction in air cargo availability, and increased safety measures within its facilities due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Hexo is launching the medical cannabis products in Israel through a 24-month agreement with Israeli medical cannabis company, Breath of Life International Ltd. or BOL.

Hexo is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company. The company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its Hexo Cannabis as well as Up Cannabis brands, and the medical marijuana market under Hexo medical cannabis.

BOL is a GMP certified company, with an established distribution network through pharmacies including Super-Pharm, Israel's largest pharmacy retailer with 258 locations.

Hexo and BOL concluded their deal after collaborating to adapt Hexo's products to meet the specific requirements of Israel's medical cannabis patients, while adhering to regulatory requirements under Israel's Medical Cannabis regulatory body.

Medical patients in Israel will be able to access Hexo's flower products packaged in a 10-gram format and designed exclusively for the Israeli market, including packaging and labels in English as well as Hebrew.

"Launching the HEXO brand in Israel is a testament to the continued work we are doing to expand our international footprint and find new markets for our award-winning products," said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of Hexo.

