HEXO Beats on Revenue, Narrows Net Loss in Fiscal 2021 Q1

On Monday, HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) reported results from the first quarter of its fiscal 2021, and the numbers weren't half-bad as far as marijuana companies go.

For the period, which ended Oct. 31, the cannabis company's gross revenue was just over 41.3 million Canadian dollars ($32.3 million) -- the highest in its history. It was also up 14% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, and topped the year-ago figure by 114%.

While HEXO again booked a net loss -- of nearly CA$4.2 million ($3.3 million) -- that was much narrower than in previous periods. The quarter-ago shortfall was nearly CA$170 million ($133 million), while the company lost CA$66 million ($52 million) in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to Zack's, HEXO's revenue came in slightly higher than the average analyst estimate, while its net loss was slightly smaller than projected.

The company attributed its top-line improvement to sales that increased throughout Canada. It said that it was No. 1 in market share in the francophone province of Quebec. It was also top dog in the beverage category, where its net revenue rose by 54% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This was due largely to its recently launched Truss joint venture with America's Molson Coors.

HEXO also noted that it had been successful in its campaign to rein in costs. "We made extraordinary gains toward profitability this quarter, as we continue to optimize production, persist in our war on [costs of goods sold], and focus on reducing our [selling, general, and administrative expenses]," the company quoted CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis as saying.

HEXO's stock closed up by 1% on Monday, in contrast to the 0.4% decline of the S&P 500 index.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HEXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.