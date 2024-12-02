Hexima Ltd Cancels Share Issue Plans

Hexima Ltd (AU:HXL) has released an update.

Hexima Ltd has canceled its previous announcement about issuing shares related to the acquisition of Real Thing Entertainment, as the acquisition is not proceeding. This decision might influence investor sentiment, reflecting on the company’s stock activity in the coming days. Investors may want to keep an eye on Hexima’s future strategic moves.

