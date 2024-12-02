Hexima Ltd Cancels Securities Issuance Plan

Hexima Ltd (AU:HXL) has released an update.

Hexima Ltd has announced the cancellation of its proposed issuance of securities related to the acquisition of Real Thing Entertainment, as the acquisition will not be proceeding. This decision impacts the company’s previous plans to expand through this acquisition, potentially influencing investor expectations. Hexima remains a company to watch for its next strategic moves in the financial market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.