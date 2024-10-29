News & Insights

Hexima Limited to Hold Virtual AGM in 2024

October 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Hexima Ltd (AU:HXL) has released an update.

Hexima Limited has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on 29 November 2024, allowing shareholders to participate via an audio webcast. This virtual meeting format offers a convenient way for investors to engage in the company’s strategic discussions and decision-making processes.

