Hexcel's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat, '25 EPS View Lowered

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, which declined 21.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 47 cents. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents by 2.6%.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 26 cents per share, which declined 46.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 49 cents.



The year-over-year bottom-line decline can be attributed to lower net sales and operating income compared with the prior-year quarter.

HXL’s Total Sales

In the third quarter, the company’s net sales totaled $456.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $449 million by 1.6%. However, the top line fell 0.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported sales of $456.5 million.



The year-over-year decline can be attributed to lower sales from the Commercial Aerospace market.

Hexcel’s Operational Update

Hexcel's gross margin in the third quarter was 21.9%, which contracted 140 basis points from the prior-year quarter. The decline in the gross margin can be attributed to inventory reduction actions and a sales mix that led to unfavorable cost leverage.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 3.3% year over year to $41.1 million in the third quarter. Research and technology expenses for the third quarter of 2025 rose 1.4% year over year to $14 million.



HXL’s adjusted operating income was $44.8 million in the quarter compared with $52.9 million in the year-ago period.

HXL’s Contribution From Different Markets

Commercial Aerospace: Net sales decreased 7.3% year over year to $274.2 million due to the result of inventory destocking, primarily on the Airbus A350 but also the Boeing 787.



Space and Defense: Net sales rose 13.3% year over year to $182 million. This year-over-year growth was broad-based, including fighters, rotorcraft and space.

HXL’s Financial Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Hexcel’s cash and cash equivalents were $90.5 million compared with $125.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The company’s long-term debt totaled $757.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from $700.6 million as of 2024-end.



During the first nine months of 2025, HXL’s cash provided by operating activities was $105 million compared with the cash inflow of $127.3 million in the year-ago period.



Hexcel’s adjusted free cash flow as of Sept. 30, 2025 was $49.9 million compared with adjusted free cash flow of $58.9 million in the year-ago period.

Hexcel’s 2025 Guidance

Hexcel now expects to generate sales of around $1.88 billion compared to the previous band of $1.88-$1.95 billion in 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate, pegged at $1.90 billion, lies above the company's guidance.



HXL now expects its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.70-$1.80 in 2025 compared to the previous band of $1.85-$2.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate, pegged at $1.88, lies above the company's guidance range.



Hexcel expects to generate free cash flow of nearly $190 million in 2025. Its capital expenditure outlook remains less than $90 million.

HXL’s Zacks Rank

Hexcel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

