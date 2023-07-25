Hexcel Slips After Reporting Lower Q2 Profits

(RTTNews) - Shares of Hexcel Corp. (HXL) are sliding more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning after the company's second-quarter earnings declined 4.9 percent to $42.5 million from $44.7 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $42.8 million or $0.50 per share.

Currently, shares are at $69.52, down 6.93 percent from the previous close of $74.70 on a volume of 471,176.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.