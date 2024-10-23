Hexcel price target raised to $78 from $77 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Hexcel (HXL) to $78 from $77 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish on Hexcel as it thinks the stock can work on strong EPS growth once aero production improves.
