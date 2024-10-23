Hexcel price target raised to $78 from $77 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Hexcel (HXL) to $78 from $77 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm remains bullish on Hexcel as it thinks the stock can work on strong EPS growth once aero production improves.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HXL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.