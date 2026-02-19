Hexcel Now 23% of This Portfolio After $7.5 Million Buy and 32% Stock Surge

Key Points

Vision One added 106,716 shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $7.54 million based on average fourth-quarter 2025 pricing.

The quarter-end value of the Hexcel position increased by $12.81 million, reflecting both share additions and stock price appreciation.

This trade represented a 4.23% increase in reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 546,129 shares valued at $40.36 million.

Hexcel now represents 22.65% of the fund’s AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners, LP disclosed a buy of 106,716 shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), an estimated $7.54 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Vision One Management Partners increased its position in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) by 106,716 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of these share purchases was $7.54 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end value in Hexcel rose by $12.81 million, a figure that reflects both new purchases and price movement.

What else to know

Hexcel accounted for 22.65% of 13F AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HXL: $40.36 million (22.6% of AUM) NYSE:NGVT: $27.09 million (15.2% of AUM) NYSE:TNC: $25.40 million (14.3% of AUM) NYSE:CC: $20.28 million (11.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:POWL: $19.59 million (11.0% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, HXL shares were priced at $87.87, up 31.9% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 19.63 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.89 billion Net income (TTM) $109.40 million Dividend yield 0.79% Price (as of market close February 18, 2026) $87.87

Company snapshot

Hexcel develops and manufactures advanced composite materials, including carbon fibers, prepregs, honeycomb, and engineered components for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

The company generates revenue by supplying high-performance materials and finished parts used in aircraft structures, wind turbine blades, and other industrial applications.

Primary customers include commercial aerospace manufacturers, defense contractors, and industrial firms across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Hexcel is a leading supplier of structural materials and engineered products, serving the global aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. The company leverages advanced composite technologies to deliver lightweight, high-strength solutions that are critical to modern aircraft and industrial applications.

With a diversified product portfolio and a strong presence in key end markets, Hexcel maintains a competitive position by focusing on innovation, quality, and long-term customer relationships.

What this transaction means for investors

When a single position swells to nearly a quarter of reported assets, it tells you the manager believes the cycle is turning in its favor. Hexcel’s latest results help explain why. Fourth quarter sales rose to $491 million, up 3.7% year over year, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 13.3% of sales. Management is guiding to $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in 2026 sales and adjusted EPS of $2.10 to $2.30, implying meaningful earnings leverage as commercial aircraft production stabilizes.



This is a classic operating leverage story. Commercial Aerospace already accounts for roughly 61% of quarterly revenue, and leadership believes a full recovery in OEM production could unlock roughly $500 million in incremental annual revenue.



Meanwhile, the broader portfolio is concentrated in industrial and specialty names, but Hexcel stands alone as the dominant aerospace materials exposure at 22.6% of assets. For long-term investors, the takeaway is simple. You are underwriting a commercial aerospace recovery and trusting management’s ability to translate volume into margin expansion and free cash flow, which totaled $157 million in 2025. If aircraft build rates accelerate as expected, the math works in your favor.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hexcel and Tennant. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

