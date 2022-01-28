Hexcel (HXL) Stock Down Following Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Up

The share price of Hexcel Corporation HXL dropped 4.2% to reach $49.30 on Jan 27, 2022, following its fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year results released on Jan 26.



The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents by 33.3%.

The bottom line also improved from a loss of 18 cents per share incurred in the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, the company posted GAAP earnings of 22 cents against the prior-year quarter’s loss figure of 23 cents.

For full-year 2021, Hexcel posted adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents by 17.4%. The bottom line also improved 8% from the year-ago figure.

Total Sales

Net sales during the fourth quarter totaled $360.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $342 million by 5.5%. Moreover, the top line witnessed an improvement of 21.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $295.8 million.

For full-year 2021, the company generated sales worth $1.33 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion by 0.8%. Moreover, the top line witnessed a decline of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.50 billion.

Operational Update

Hexcel's gross margin for the fourth quarter was 19.2% compared with 10.3% in the prior-year period, driven by increased sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 24.7%, whereas research and technology expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 9.4% year over year.

The company’s adjusted operating income amounted to $25.2 million in the quarter against an adjusted operating loss of $6.1 million incurred in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Commercial Aerospace: Net sales increased 57.6% year over year to $199.7 million, driven by higher narrowbody sales, increased Airbus A350 sales and higher business jet sales.



Space and Defense: Net sales declined 11.5% year over year to $105.9 million. The decrease can be attributed to lower military and civilian rotorcraft sales and lower Space sales.



Industrial: Net sales increased 10.7% year over year to $54.7 million, primarily driven by strength in the automotive and recreation markets as well as other industrial markets.

Financial Details

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $127.7 million compared with $103.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt totaled $822.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $925.5 million as of 2020-end.

At the end of 2021, cash generated from operating activities was $151.7 million compared with $264.3 million in the prior year.

Hexcel’s adjusted free cash outflow at the end of 2021 was $123.8 million compared with $213.7 million at the end of 2020.

2022 Guidance

The company provided its 2022 financial guidance.

Hexcel currently expects to generate sales in the range of $1.50-$1.63 billion during 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales, pegged at $1.59 billion, lies above the mid-point of the guidance range.

The company projects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.00-$1.24 in 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales, pegged at $1.34, lies above the guidance range.

