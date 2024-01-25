Hexcel (HXL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 12.2%. However, the bottom line improved 7.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 40 cents.



In the quarter under review, Hexcel posted a GAAP loss of 21 cents per share against the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 43 cents.



Hexcel reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share for 2023, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 3.7%. However, the bottom line increased 41.4% from $1.28 per share recorded in 2022.

Total Sales

In the fourth quarter, the company’s net sales totaled $457.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467 million by 2%. However, the top line witnessed an improvement of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $429 million.



Net sales were $1.79 billion for 2023, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80 billion by 0.6%. However, the top line rose 13.4% from $1.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operational Update

Hexcel's gross margin in the fourth quarter was 22.5%, which declined from 23.1% in the prior-year period. This was driven by higher infrastructure levels ahead of anticipated increases in customer production rates in 2024 and beyond.



SG&A expenses increased 2.7% to $41.9 million. Meanwhile, research and technology expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 rose 0.8% year over year to $12.1 million.



HXL’s adjusted operating income was $49.1 million in the quarter compared with $46.3 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Commercial Aerospace: Net sales increased 4.4% year over year to $267.5 million. The rise was driven by increasing widebody sales for the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787.



Space and Defense: Net sales rose 20.4% year over year to $152.3 million. The increase can be attributed to strong sales growth in space markets and classified programs.



Industrial: Net sales decreased 19.3% year over year to $37.7 million. The decline was due to the deterioration witnessed in a few industrial markets.

Financial Details

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $227 million compared with $112 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt totaled $699.4 million as of Dec 31, 2023, down from $723.3 million as of 2022-end.



In full-year 2023, the company’s cash flow from operating activities was $257.1 million compared with $173.1 million a year ago.



Hexcel’s adjusted free cash flow for the full year ending Dec 31, 2023, was $148.9 million compared with $96.8 million in the prior-year period.

2024 Guidance

Hexcel expects to generate sales in the band of $1.925-$2.025 billion in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate, pegged at $1.99 billion, is slightly higher than the midpoint of the company's guidance.



HXL expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.10-$2.30 in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate, pegged at $2.44 per share, is higher than the company’s guidance.



Hexcel expects to generate free cash flow of more than $200 million in 2024.

