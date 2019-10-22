Hexcel (HXL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Hexcel Corporation HXL reported third-quarter 2019 earnings of 90 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents by 1.1%. The bottom line also improved 12.5% from the prior-year quarter’s 80 cents. The year-over-year upside can be attributed to robust sales and margin improvement.
The company reported GAAP earnings of 93 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 91 cents.
Total Sales
Net sales totaled $572.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $604 million by 5.2%. However, net sales improved 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $540.5 million on growth in the company’s Commercial Aerospace, and Space and Defense segments.
Operational Update
Hexcel’s gross margin was 27.6% in the third quarter, expanding 110 basis points year over year. The improvement reflects strong operational execution.
The company’s operating expenses amounted to $48 million in the third quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $46.5 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 3.7%, while research and technology expenses rose 2.2%.
Segmental Performance
Commercial Aerospace: Net sales increased 3.4% year over year to $385.9 million. The uptick can be attributed to the strong performance of the Airbus A320neo, Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 programs.
Space and Defense: Net sales grew 21.5% year over year to $109.8 million, primarily owing to the growth in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.
Industrial: Net sales declined 0.3% year over year to $76.8 million on low automotive sales.
Financial Details
As of Sep 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $47 million compared with $32.7 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
Long-term debt totaled $1,115.2 million as of Sep 30, 2019, up from $947.4 million as of Dec 31, 2018.
At the end of third-quarter 2019, cash generated from operating activities summed $277.3 million compared with $278.4 million generated at the end of third-quarter 2018.
The effective tax rate was 18.4% in the reported quarter compared with 9.1% in the third quarter of 2018. Free cash flow was $114.6 million for the first nine months of 2019 compared with $128.2 million for the same period last year.
2019 Guidance
For 2019, Hexcel lowered its sales guidance to $2.34-$2.40 billion from $2.38-$2.48 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year sales, pegged at $2.43 billion, lies above the company’s projected view.
Hexcel projects the adjusted earnings per share to be $3.43-$3.53 for the year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2019 earnings, pegged at $3.52, toward the endpoint of the company’s guided range.
Hexcel expects free cash flow to exceed $250 million and accrual basis capital expenditures between $170 million and $190 million for 2019.
