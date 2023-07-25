Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line improved 51.5% from the year-ago earnings of 33 cents per share.

In the quarter under review, the company posted GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 53 cents.

Total Sales

In the second quarter, net sales totaled $454 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $445 million by 2.2%. Also, the top line witnessed an improvement of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $393 million.

Operational Update

Hexcel's gross margin in the second quarter was 24.4% compared with 22.8% in the prior-year period. This was driven by higher sales volume leverage.

SG&A expenses increased 6.6%. Meanwhile, research and technology expenses for the second quarter of 2023 rose 17.7% year over year.

HXL’s adjusted operating income was $61.8 million in the quarter compared with $44.7 million in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Commercial Aerospace: Net sales increased 16.1% year over year to $264.3 million. The rise was driven by growth in the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 programs.

Space and Defense: Net sales rose 22.9% year over year to $137.5 million. The increase can be attributed to growth across several platforms globally, including fighter aircraft, particularly the F-35 and Rafale, as well as the Black Hawk, civilian helicopters and space programs.

Industrial: Net sales decreased 1.9% year over year to $52.5 million. The decline was primarily due to lower wind energy and recreation sales.

Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $104.2 million compared with $112 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

The long-term debt totaled $779 million as of Jun 30, 2023, up from $723.3 million as of 2022-end.

During the six months ended Jun 30, 2023, the company’s cash outflow from operating activities was $30.1 million compared with $18.3 million in the prior-year period.

Hexcel’s adjusted free cash outflow for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 was $44.7 million compared with $19.6 million in the prior-year period.

2023 Guidance

The company updated its 2023 financial guidance. Hexcel now expects to generate sales in the band of $1.765-$1.835 billion, up from the previous guidance range of $1.725-$1.825 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales, pegged at $1.80 billion, is in line with the midpoint of the company's guidance range.

HXL now expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.80-$1.94 in 2023, revised up from the prior expected range of $1.70-$1.90. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales, pegged at $1.90 per share, is higher than the midpoint of the company's guidance range.

