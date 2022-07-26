Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 10%.

The bottom line improved massively from the year-ago earnings of 8 cents per share, thus reflecting growth of a solid 312.5%.

In the quarter under review, the company posted GAAP earnings of 53 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 3 cents per share, reflecting an improvement of a whopping 1,666.7%.

Total Sales

In the second quarter, net sales totaled $393 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million by 2.6%. Moreover, the top line witnessed an improvement of 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $320.3 million.

Operational Update

Hexcel's gross margin for the second quarter was 22.8% compared with 19.3% in the prior-year period, driven by higher sales.

SG&A expenses rose 7.7%, whereas research and technology expenses for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 1.5% year over year.

HXL’s adjusted operating income amounted to $44.7 million in the quarter compared with the $19.3 million incurred in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Commercial Aerospace: Net sales increased 48.1% year over year to $227.6 million, driven by growth in the A350, A320neo and 737 MAX programs.

Space and Defense: Net sales increased 4.7% year over year to $111.9 million. The increase can be attributed to growth in the Space, CH-53K and military jet programs.

Industrial: Net sales decreased 10.4% year over year to $53.5 million, primarily due to lower wind energy sales and the negative impact of foreign exchange.

Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $99.2 million compared with $127.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt totaled $812 million as of Jun 30, 2022, slightly down from $822.4 million as of 2021-end.

In the second quarter of 2022, cash flow from operating activities was $18.3 million compared with $38.9 million in the prior-year period.

Hexcel’s adjusted free cash outflow for the six months ended Jun 30, 2022 was $19.6 million compared to the free cash inflow of $29.7 million in the prior-year period.

2022 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2022 financial guidance.

Hexcel currently expects to generate sales in the range of $1.50-$1.63 billion in 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales, pegged at $1.56 billion, is in line with the midpoint of the guidance range.

The company projects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.00-$1.24 in 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales, pegged at $1.20, is higher than the midpoint of the guidance range.

Zacks Rank

Hexcel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

