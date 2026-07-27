Hexcel Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Hexcel Corporation HXL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 40.48% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted HXL's Q2 Earnings

Hexcel’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are likely to have benefited from improving commercial aerospace demand, driven by higher production rates across major Airbus and Boeing programs. Higher demand from business and regional jets, along with steady demand across defense programs, is also expected to have contributed to the company’s quarterly performance.



HXL’s earnings are anticipated to have gained from improving operating leverage, aided by higher production volumes and better capacity utilization. A robust commercial aircraft backlog, coupled with growing adoption of lightweight composite materials, is likely to have further supported quarterly performance.



However, higher operating expenses, primarily due to increased research and development spending and restructuring-related costs, are likely to have weighed on the company's bottom-line performance.

Q2 Expectations for HXL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 12%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $521.7 million, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 6.5%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for HXL

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hexcel this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Hexcel Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hexcel Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hexcel Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +6.13%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Hexcel carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Woodward, Inc. WWD is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 35.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $1.11 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 21.7%.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.62 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 12.1%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $930.6 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.



ATI Inc. ATI is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s earnings is pegged at $1.03 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 39.2%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $1.22 billion, calling for a year-over-year jump of 7%.

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Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.