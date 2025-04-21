HEXCEL Earnings Results: $HXL Reports Quarterly Earnings

HEXCEL ($HXL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $456,500,000, missing estimates of $481,993,008 by $-25,493,008.

HEXCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of HEXCEL stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HEXCEL Government Contracts

We have seen $757,343 of award payments to $HXL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HEXCEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HXL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

