Hexcel Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $37.0 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $18.9 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33.7 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $429.4 million from $360.3 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $37.0 Mln. vs. $18.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $429.4 Mln vs. $360.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.