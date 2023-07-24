Hexcel Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.5 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $44.7 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.8 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $454.3 million from $393.0 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $42.5 Mln. vs. $44.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $454.3 Mln vs. $393.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 1.80 to $1.94 Full year revenue guidance: $1.765 - $1.835 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.