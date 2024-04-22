Hexcel Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36.5 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $42.7 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $37.4 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $472.3 million from $457.7 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $36.5 Mln. vs. $42.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $472.3 Mln vs. $457.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $1.925 - $2.025 Bln

