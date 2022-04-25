Hexcel Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hexcel Corp. (HXL):

Earnings: $17.8 million in Q1 vs. -$14.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.21 in Q1 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.6 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $390.6 million in Q1 vs. $310.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.24 Full year revenue guidance: $1.50 - $1.63 Bln

