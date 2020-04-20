Hexcel Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $42.4 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $72.2 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $53.8 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $541.0 million from $609.9 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $53.8 Mln. vs. $72.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.64 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $541.0 Mln vs. $609.9 Mln last year.

