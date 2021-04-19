Hexcel Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hexcel Corp. (HXL):

-Earnings: -$14.0 million in Q1 vs. $42.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q1 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.4 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.16 per share -Revenue: $310.3 million in Q1 vs. $541.0 million in the same period last year.

