Hexcel Corp. Cuts Sales Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) reduced its 2019 sales guidance while maintaining guidance for earnings per share, capital expenditures and free cash flow. Sales are now projected in a range of $2.340 billion to $2.400 billion (previously $2.375 billion to $2.475 billion). Adjusted earnings per share outlook is unchanged at $3.43 to $3.53.

For the third-quarter, Hexcel reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, or growth of 12.5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter net sales were up 5.9 percent to $572.5 million. Analysts expected revenue of $599.08 million, for the quarter.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2019, with a payment date of November 8, 2019.

Shares of Hexcel Corp. were down more than 2% after hours.

