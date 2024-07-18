Hexcel Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.0 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $42.5 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $50.2 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $500.4 million from $454.3 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $50.0 Mln. vs. $42.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $500.4 Mln vs. $454.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.02 - $2.18 Full year revenue guidance: $1.90 - $1.98 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.