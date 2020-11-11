Hexcel Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HXL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.50, changing hands as high as $46.81 per share. Hexcel Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HXL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.54 per share, with $80.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.28.

