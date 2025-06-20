Hexaware Technologies Collaborates With Fixie.ai To Deliver Faster, Superior Voice Experiences

(RTTNews) - Hexaware Technologies (HXT), Friday announced a collaboration with Fixie.ai, a voice AI technology company, integrating the latter's Ultravox Realtime platform into its enterprise solutions.

Additionally, the company will also support Fixie's open-source efforts by donating GPU computing resources, accelerating the training of future Ultravox models, as well as strengthening the open-source AI community.

The company expects the collaboration to offer superior voice experiences, faster and more responsive customer interactions, especially during peak loads and multilingual situations, to its clients.

