Hexaware To Invest GBP 25 Mln In UK Expansion; Creates 1,200 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Hexaware Technologies (HEXT, HEXT.NS) announced on Wednesday that it plans to invest 25 million pounds to expand its operations in the UK.

The expansion is expected to create about 1,200 jobs across Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham over the next three to five years.

The company plans to expand its delivery center in Birmingham and establish research and development centers in Manchester and Leeds.

The investment is expected to support innovation in artificial intelligence, digital services and quantum computing.

The deal also focuses on local talent development, research advancement and modernization of citizen and public services.

The company said the investment plan was among those announced by the UK government at the G7 Summit on June 16 as part of broader international commitments supporting its AI and clean energy agenda.

Hexaware Technologies is currently trading 0.99% lesser at INR 498.05 on the National Stock Exchange.

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