Hexatronic Group AB (HTROF) Price Target Decreased by 19.04% to 2.50

The average one-year price target for Hexatronic Group AB (OTCPK:HTROF) has been revised to $2.50 / share. This is a decrease of 19.04% from the prior estimate of $3.08 dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $2.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.99% from the latest reported closing price of $3.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexatronic Group AB. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTROF is 0.01%, an increase of 16.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 14,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,571K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTROF by 25.90% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,645K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTROF by 11.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,606K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,134K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTROF by 23.20% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 768K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares , representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTROF by 12.19% over the last quarter.

