Hexaom and Trecobat Acquire A.S.T. Group Assets

November 26, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Hexaom SA (FR:ALHEX) has released an update.

Hexaom SA and the Trecobat Group have successfully acquired the assets of the A.S.T. Group’s timber frame houses and garden studios branches, forming a new company, Hexabat Invest. This strategic move will help both companies expand their presence in the timber frame house market and tap into the growing demand for garden studios, while also preserving 118 jobs. The acquisition is expected to strengthen their market positions and offer diverse housing solutions.

