Hexaom and Trecobat Acquire A.S.T. Group Assets

Hexaom SA (FR:ALHEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hexaom SA and the Trecobat Group have successfully acquired the assets of the A.S.T. Group’s timber frame houses and garden studios branches, forming a new company, Hexabat Invest. This strategic move will help both companies expand their presence in the timber frame house market and tap into the growing demand for garden studios, while also preserving 118 jobs. The acquisition is expected to strengthen their market positions and offer diverse housing solutions.

For further insights into FR:ALHEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.